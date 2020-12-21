PREVIOUS|
EB Games unveils Boxing Week deals that start December 26

The sale is available from December 26th to December 31st

Dec 21, 2020

6:41 PM EST

EB Games has unveiled its Boxing Week sale, revealing discounts of up to 75 percent off on some items.

The deals are available on recently released games like Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Furthermore, you can save $20 on an Xbox Games Pass Ultimate 3-month membership with the purchase of any Xbox Console, and Xbox Wireless Controllers are on sale for $59.99. You can also get a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months free of Nintendo Switch Online for $399.

The sale is available from December 26th to December 31st.

Check out some of the games on sale below in Canadian pricing:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: now $49.99, was $79.99
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising: now $39.99, was $79.99
  • Watch Dogs Legion: now $39.99, was $79.99
  • Just Dance 2021: now 29.99, was $59.99
  • Doom: now $25.99, was $79.99
  • Ghost of Tsushima: now $49.99, was $79.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:  now $39.99, was $79.99
  • Star Wars: Squadrons: now $29.99, was $54.99
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon: now $54.99, was $79.99
  • Red Dead II Redemption: now $29.99, was $79.99
  • Witcher the Wild Hunt: now $29.99, was $49.99

You can learn more about all the EB Games deals here.

