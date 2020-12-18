BBC to launch ‘BBC Select’ subscription service in Canada next year

BBC Studios is adding yet another streaming service to the already long lists of its platforms available in Canada. The new service, ‘BBC Select,’ will be available in Canada and the United States.
This ad-free subscription streaming platform will mostly offer documentaries and specializes in programming tied to “culture, politics and ideas.”
The announcement comes as Canadian broadcaster Corus Entertainment is closing its BBC Canada specialty channel at the end of December.
BBC Select will reportedly come to Canada with programming that has never been available here before. This includes Selling Sex, Surviving America’s Most Hated Family and Grayson Perry: American Road Trip.
It’s odd BBC Studios decided to bring its Select streaming service to Canada and not merge its content with its platforms that are already available here like BBC Earth and Britbox.
BBC says it will unveil Select’s launch date and pricing at a later date. The app will be available on Android and iOS.
Source: Yahoo Sport
