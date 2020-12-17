New Death Stranding patch brings Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions, gear

A special patch is coming to Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding with a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077-themed content.
As reported by IGN (via Engadget), the update brings new missions featuring currently unknown characters and lore from the popular new game from CD Projekt Red (CDPR). On top of that, the patch will add a special ‘Reverse Trike’ vehicle players can unlock. CDPR tweeted a picture of Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima sitting on the trike earlier this year.
Along with the new missions and Reverse Trike, Death Stranding players can equip special holograms, a robotic arm, the sunglasses worn by Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) and other fashion items inspired by the game.
Engadget notes this isn’t the first Death Stranding–Cyberpunk 2077 crossover. Previously, Cyberpunk players found a small cameo from Kojima in a mission called ‘The Heist.’
We’re super excited to finally announce that our #DeathStrandingPC x #Cyberpunk2077 patch is now live! Enjoy 50% off DEATH STRANDING for a limited time only.
Steam ➡️ https://t.co/EiL9liNUnb
Epic Games Store ➡️ https://t.co/9QONAG4oPThttps://t.co/haKMBsStb7
— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 17, 2020
Unfortunately for console players, the Cyberpunk update is a PC-exclusive and Kojima Productions hasn’t confirmed if it will make its way to PlayStation 4. Other PC-exclusive Death Stranding updates include Half-Life and Portal content.
If you haven’t played Death Stranding yet, it’s currently on sale for 50 percent off on both Steam and the Epic Store (it’s slightly cheaper on Epic at $32.99).
Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, is currently embroiled in a slew of controversies related to a remarkably buggy launch, marketing that purposely left out key information and misleading communication regarding refunds.
