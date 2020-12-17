PREVIOUS|
Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Week 2020 tech deals

Save on a variety of TVs, laptops, phones and recent Ubisoft video game releases

Dec 17, 2020

3:11 PM EST

Walmart Canada has released its full Boxing Week 2020 flyer, and unsurprisingly, there are a variety of tech products on sale.

Here are some of the retail giant’s most notable deals on electronics:

Computers/Tablets

Headphones

Phones

  • iPhone 11 postpaid (Rogers) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • iPhone XR postpaid (Fido) — $0 with free $225 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G postpaid (Telus) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 postpaid (Koodo) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]

Televisions

Video games

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • FIFA 21 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Madden NFL 21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • NBA 2K21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • NHL 21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Walmart Canada’s full Boxing Week flyer can be found here. Deals start online on December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET and in-store on December 26th and run until December 30th.

Comments