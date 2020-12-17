Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Week 2020 tech deals

Walmart Canada has released its full Boxing Week 2020 flyer, and unsurprisingly, there are a variety of tech products on sale.
Here are some of the retail giant’s most notable deals on electronics:
Computers/Tablets
- Acer Aspire 5 14-inch FHD laptop — $598 (regularly $698) [online only]
- Acer Veriton X6 VX6660G desktop — $499.98 (regularly $1,199.98) [online only]
- MSI GF65 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $1349 (regularly $1599) [online only]
- RCA 7″ Android tablet — $49 (regularly $79.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet — $159.98 (regularly $199.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet — $349.98 (regularly $429.98)
Headphones
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones — $118.94 (regularly $249.94)
- Borne true wireless stereo earbuds — $12.97 (regularly $19.97)
- Sony MDR-XB550AP/B headphones — $38 (regularly $59.98)
Phones
- iPhone 11 postpaid (Rogers) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- iPhone XR postpaid (Fido) — $0 with free $225 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G postpaid (Telus) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy A71 postpaid (Koodo) — $0 with free $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
Televisions
- Hisense 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV (75R61G) — $898 (regularly $998) [online only]
- RCA Roku 43-inch HD LED Smart TV (RTR4361) — $198 (regularly $268)
- RCA 58-inch 4K Ultra HD TV (RTU5820) — $298 (regularly $448)
- Samsung 50-inch Crystal Display 4K UHD Smart TV (UN50TU7050FXZC) — $498 (regularly $598) [online only]
Video games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 21 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Madden NFL 21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 — (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Walmart Canada’s full Boxing Week flyer can be found here. Deals start online on December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET and in-store on December 26th and run until December 30th.
