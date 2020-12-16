PREVIOUS|
News

Twitter cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

The new policy goes into effect next week

Dec 16, 2020

5:34 PM EST

0 comments

Twitter logo on a phone

Twitter says it will start cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines starting next week.

The social media giant will require people to remove tweets that include false claims that vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm or control populations. This includes statements about vaccines related to conspiracy theories.

It’s also cracking down on tweets that contain false claims that have been widely debunked, such as the impacts of receiving vaccinations.

Further, Twitter may also require the removal of tweets that include false claims that COVID-19 is not real or serious and that vaccines are unnecessary.

“Starting in early 2021, we may label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines,” Twitter outlined in a blog post.

This comes as Facebook is also cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines in an attempt to prevent the spread of false claims.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Dec 15, 2020

2:39 PM EST

COVID Alert will be compatible with the iPhone 5S, 6 and 6 Plus soon

News

Dec 8, 2020

9:03 PM EST

Twitter reveals top-ranking Canadian accounts in 2020

News

Dec 10, 2020

1:00 PM EST

Twitter to let users share tweets to Snapchat and Instagram

News

Dec 16, 2020

3:46 PM EST

Facebook to directly notify users who interacted with COVID-19 misinformation

Comments