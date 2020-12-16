Twitter cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

Twitter says it will start cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines starting next week.
The social media giant will require people to remove tweets that include false claims that vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm or control populations. This includes statements about vaccines related to conspiracy theories.
It’s also cracking down on tweets that contain false claims that have been widely debunked, such as the impacts of receiving vaccinations.
Further, Twitter may also require the removal of tweets that include false claims that COVID-19 is not real or serious and that vaccines are unnecessary.
“Starting in early 2021, we may label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines,” Twitter outlined in a blog post.
This comes as Facebook is also cracking down on misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines in an attempt to prevent the spread of false claims.
Source: Twitter
