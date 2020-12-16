PREVIOUS|
Apple TV app launching on Chromecast with Google TV in 2021

The tech giant's walled-garden approach to software continues to crumble

Dec 16, 2020

6:12 PM EST

Chromecast with Google TV

It looks like Google’s recently released Chromecast with Google TV is the next device to get access to Apple’s TV app.

The app, which features Apple TV+ content, has released on several set-top boxes, smart TVs and video game consoles over the last few months. However, this marks the first time Apple TV+ is making its way to Google hardware.

This announcement followed Apple Music being officially added to Google’s Nest smart speakers a few weeks ago.

Though still very uncharacteristic for Apple, it makes sense that the company wants its original content TV/movie streaming service available on several platforms in order to reach a wider audience.

Along with Apple TV+ original content, the Apple TV app also combines content from other streaming channels like Starz and Cottage Life into one central location. The app does work a bit differently here compared to Apple devices since it doesn’t also source content from other streaming apps on your device.

That said, it’s still the best way to access Apple TV+ Originals and Movies or shows you’ve purchased from iTunes on Google TV.

In Canada, Apple TV+ costs $5.99 per month. A free year of the service is available when you purchase a new Apple device.

Source: Google 

