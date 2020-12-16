PREVIOUS
News

Facebook criticizes Apple’s upcoming privacy changes in newspaper ads

The social media giant says the new policy will harm small businesses

Dec 16, 2020

3:48 PM EST

0 comments

Facebook is publicly attacking Apple’s upcoming iOS privacy changes in newspaper ads printed on December 16th.

“We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere,” the ad reads. The ad was printed in the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

The ads are a response to Apple’s iOS 14 system that aims to curb companies like Facebook from targeting users with ads. Under the new changes, developers will be required to ask users for permission to gather data.

In a blog post, Facebook says that the changes “will have a harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all rely on more than ever.”

The social media giant says that the new policy is “more about profit than privacy” and that the changes will benefit Apple and expand its fees and business.

“We believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses,” Facebook notes.

Apple was originally going to roll out these changes with the release of iOS 14 in September, but later decided to delay them until early next year. These new changes will impact Facebook’s ad business as more people will likely opt-out of the data and tracking permissions.

Although Apple hasn’t responded to Facebook’s criticisms from today, the tech giant did acknowledge similar claims from Facebook last month and stated that the platform had a “disregard for user privacy.”

Source: Facebook, The Verge

Related Articles

News

Dec 15, 2020

4:23 PM EST

Firefox update brings native support for M1 Macs, WebRender in Big Sur

News

Oct 7, 2020

9:37 AM EDT

Edison Mail adds support for iOS 14 default email app setting

News

Dec 15, 2020

2:39 PM EST

COVID Alert will be compatible with the iPhone 5S, 6 and 6 Plus soon

News

Dec 16, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Facebook launching holiday digital experiences on Messenger Kids

Comments