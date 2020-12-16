Facebook criticizes Apple’s upcoming privacy changes in newspaper ads

Facebook is publicly attacking Apple’s upcoming iOS privacy changes in newspaper ads printed on December 16th.
“We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere,” the ad reads. The ad was printed in the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.
The ads are a response to Apple’s iOS 14 system that aims to curb companies like Facebook from targeting users with ads. Under the new changes, developers will be required to ask users for permission to gather data.
In a blog post, Facebook says that the changes “will have a harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all rely on more than ever.”
The social media giant says that the new policy is “more about profit than privacy” and that the changes will benefit Apple and expand its fees and business.
“We believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses,” Facebook notes.
Apple was originally going to roll out these changes with the release of iOS 14 in September, but later decided to delay them until early next year. These new changes will impact Facebook’s ad business as more people will likely opt-out of the data and tracking permissions.
Although Apple hasn’t responded to Facebook’s criticisms from today, the tech giant did acknowledge similar claims from Facebook last month and stated that the platform had a “disregard for user privacy.”
