PREVIOUS|
News

Every Nintendo Switch game and accessory on sale at Amazon Canada right now

Select Switch games are buy one get one 50 percent off right now

Dec 15, 2020

11:56 AM EST

0 comments

If you already own a Switch — or you’re shopping for someone who does—there’s still time to snag some great gifts for the console.

In particular, a slate of flagship Nintendo-produced games are still available as part of Amazon Canada’s buy-one-get-one 50 percent off sale. Check out the full list of current savings below.

Buy-one-get-one 50 percent off Nintendo Switch games

Other Switch Games on sale

Switch accessories

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 4, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Walmart Canada now selling exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle

News

Dec 11, 2020

4:27 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s Mobile Friends and Family Sale slashes prices on phones and accessories

News

Dec 10, 2020

12:54 PM EST

Nintendo to unveil new Smash Bros. character during tonight’s The Game Awards

News

Dec 14, 2020

6:41 PM EST

CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk updates and fixes are on the way

Comments