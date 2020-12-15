Every Nintendo Switch game and accessory on sale at Amazon Canada right now

If you already own a Switch — or you’re shopping for someone who does—there’s still time to snag some great gifts for the console.
In particular, a slate of flagship Nintendo-produced games are still available as part of Amazon Canada’s buy-one-get-one 50 percent off sale. Check out the full list of current savings below.
Buy-one-get-one 50 percent off Nintendo Switch games
- Super Mario Party – Standard Edition for $79.00
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch – Deluxe Edition for $78.29
- Super Mario Odyssey for $79.99
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition for $79.00
- Splatoon 2 – Standard Edition for $75.49
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – Standard Edition for $75.79
- Super Mario Maker 2 – Standard Edition for $74.00
- Mario Tennis Aces – Standard Edition for $74.00
Other Switch Games on sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft Store) for $44.95
- Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Shiny Edition (THQ Nordic) for $82.70
- Borderlands Legendary Collection (2K) for $39.99
- Vampyr (Maximum Games) for $39.33
- Railway Empire (Kalypso Media) for $40.04
- Two Point Hospital (Sega) for $39.95
- Maximum Games Street Power Soccer for $44.55
Switch accessories
- 2-Pack Joycon Joystick Replacement Analog Thumb Sticks for $16.99
- Grip kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers for $16.99
- Tomtoc Original Hard Shell Case with Grip Back Cover for $19.54
- Accessories Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for $18.65
- eXtremeRate Soft Touch Grip Sakura Pink Joycon Handheld Controller Housing for $20.79
- PowerLead Wireless pro Controller for Switch for $25.99
- Orzly Switch Lite Accessories Bundle for $38.24
Source: Amazon Canada
