Hayden Christensen to reprise his role as Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ TV show

He’s back.
Canadian actor Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Christensen will star as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker alongside Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Though details regarding the series are still unclear.
Anakin Skywalker has turned to the Darkside and has become Darth Vader, while Obi-Wan reels in defeat.
Other actors set to play roles in the series include Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona.
While the TV show was first announced during Disney’s D23 fan event, this is the first confirmation that Christensen is starring in the project.
Back in the mid-2000s, Christensen was heavily criticized by Star Wars fans for his robotic take on Darth Vader, so it’s surprising to see Disney bringing him back to the franchise. That said, the script featured in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, didn’t give Christensen much of a chance.
Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney also announced Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Lando, The Acolyte, a Clone Wars spin-off called The Bad Batch and an anime anthology called Star Wars: Visions.
The company also revealed two The Mandalorian spin-off shows called Rangers of the New Republic and Ahoska.
Production of Obi-Wan is set to start in March 2021.
