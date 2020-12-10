Google to roll out search panels about vaccines to combat misinformation

Google is rolling out new vaccine information panels in its search results to combat the spread of misinformation.
The search giant outlined that this will help users learn more about the vaccines available in their country and have access to important information about them.
The panels are launching in the United Kingdom first, where the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine has been approved. Google notes that the panels will roll out in more countries as health authorities start approving vaccines.
For context, Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. Google will likely roll out the panels in Canada once the general population starts receiving the vaccine sometime in 2021.
The panels will include information about each individual vaccine available in your country. Once vaccines start being administered, the panels will include information about where and when you can get one in your country.
It’s worth noting that Google introduced similar panels at the start of the pandemic to provide information about COVID-19 in general, along with information about testing locations in users’ areas.
Google says it has rolled out more than 200 features and initiatives since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Source: Google
