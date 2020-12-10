PREVIOUS|
News

Marvel MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres July 9

The upcoming movie stars Canadian Simu Liu

Dec 10, 2020

8:29 PM EST

0 comments

Marvel MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres on July 9th.

The upcoming movie stars Canadian Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu.

Shang-Chi is a superhero that has appeared in several Marvel comics. The character was first created back in 1972.

Disney also announced the release date for other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, including Captain Marvel, which releases November 11, 2022, and Black Panther 2”s July 8th, 2020 release, and more.

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

Cineplex aiming to reopen ‘as many’ theatres as possible on July 3

Features

Nov 6, 2020

8:00 AM EST

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a fantastic game and the perfect PS5 launch title

Resources

Mar 20, 2020

7:08 PM EDT

Here are all of the movies streaming early in Canada due to COVID-19

News

Nov 10, 2020

9:06 PM EST

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. installation to open in Toronto on November 20

Comments