Marvel MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres on July 9th.
The upcoming movie stars Canadian Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu.
Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meet the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/EPhXPMGDuk
— Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020
Shang-Chi is a superhero that has appeared in several Marvel comics. The character was first created back in 1972.
Disney also announced the release date for other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, including Captain Marvel, which releases November 11, 2022, and Black Panther 2”s July 8th, 2020 release, and more.
Comments