Edmonton-based Bioware teases Dragon Age 4 again

During The Game Awards, Edmonton-based Bioware revealed yet another trailer for Dragon Age 4.
Nothing about the game has been revealed beyond a short trailer shown off during The Game Awards back in 2018. This latest trailer shows off a brief glimpse of the game’s world, Thedas.
The trailer (seen above) primarily focuses on fan-favourite character, Varric Tethras, and seems to pick up where Dragon Age: Inquisition left off back in 2014.
Dragon Age 4 will release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.
Comments