PREVIOUS|
News

Edmonton-based Bioware teases Dragon Age 4 again

Not much was revealed in the new trailer

Dec 10, 2020

8:20 PM EST

0 comments

Dragon Age

During The Game Awards, Edmonton-based Bioware revealed yet another trailer for Dragon Age 4.

Nothing about the game has been revealed beyond a short trailer shown off during The Game Awards back in 2018. This latest trailer shows off a brief glimpse of the game’s world, Thedas.

The trailer (seen above) primarily focuses on fan-favourite character, Varric Tethras, and seems to pick up where Dragon Age: Inquisition left off back in 2014.

Dragon Age 4 will release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Related Articles

News

Dec 10, 2020

8:02 PM EST

Microsoft’s The Initiative is making a new Perfect Dark game

News

Dec 10, 2020

7:22 PM EST

Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster

News

Dec 10, 2020

9:15 PM EST

Among Us wins ‘Mobile Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2020

Comments