Among Us wins ‘Mobile Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2020

The social game has experienced a surge in popularity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 10, 2020

9:15 PM EST

Among Us, a game focused on uncovering who is the “suss” player is, took home the award for ‘Mobile Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards 2020.

The four to ten player social deception game features simplistic visuals and launched way back on Android and iOS in 2018.

However, given many people around the world are practicing social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Among Us recently skyrocketed in popularity.

Along with taking home the top honours for Mobile Game of the Year, Among Us also won the ‘Best Multiplayer Game’ award.

A new map called ‘Airship’ that’s set to make its way to the game soon was also revealed during the show.

Among Us is available on iOS, Android and Windows.

