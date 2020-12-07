PREVIOUS|
News

SaskTel begins rolling out infiNET service in Humboldt, Saskatchewan

The fibre-optics powered service can reach speeds of up to 300Mbps

Dec 7, 2020

3:50 PM EST

0 comments

Sasktel

Sasktel has launched its high-speed infiNET service in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The service is now available in select areas of Humboldt and will soon be available across the city.

The fibre-optics powered service delivers internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. On top of that, with fire-optics technology continuing to improve, infiNET will “soon” be able to reach speeds of up to 1Gbps, according to Sasktel.

infiNET’s arrival in Humboldt is part of Sasktel’s larger Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) program, which aims to boost internet connectivity throughout Saskatchewan using its fibre-optics network significantly.

These efforts will be funded in part from the company’s $324 million investment in Saskatchewan infrastructure in 2021/2021, and $1.6 billion through 2025.

Source: Sasktel

Related Articles

News

Sep 29, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

Certain vulnerable populations more likely to face misleading sales practices: CRTC

News

Nov 19, 2020

7:06 PM EST

Here are some of the Eastlink Black Friday deals

Resources

Nov 18, 2020

3:52 PM EST

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Canadian carriers

Business

Jul 23, 2019

1:30 PM EDT

Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan communities get funding to improve broadband services

Comments