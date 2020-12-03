Vivaldi updates Android browser with new privacy features and more

Vivaldi is rolling out a new update for its Android browser sporting several privacy improvements, such as the ability to disable WebRTC and delete browsing data on exit.
Vivaldi version 3.5 brings an option to turn off WebRTC (real-time communication), an important but potentially problematic service that handles peer-to-peer web applications such as video chat. A major drawback of WebRTC is that it can leak your IP address when using a VPN. Considering one of the major selling points of VPN software is to help maintain online privacy, using a browser with WebRTC can leave users exposed.
Now, Vivaldi on Android offers a way for users to disable the ability for WebRTC to reveal their IP address, although Vivaldi notes that doing so can cause issues with websites that rely on WebRTC. Still, being able to toggle off the feature when it isn’t needed, or when users want to increase their privacy, is an excellent addition.
It’s worth noting that Vivaldi on the desktop has had a similar feature for some time.
The new update to the Android browser also brings the ability to clear browsing data on exit. Users can choose to have browsing history, cookies and site data, cached images and files, and even open tabs closed or deleted when they exit the Vivaldi browser on their phone.
Aside from the new privacy features, the latest Vivaldi update for Android brings the ability to sort notes and bookmarks, which should help users keep organized on the go.
If you’re interested in learning more about Vivaldi, you can check out the browser’s website here. You can also download or update the browser for free on the Play Store.
