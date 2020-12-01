Buy an iPhone 12 and get 50 percent off an iPhone 11 with financing at Rogers

Rogers is offering a new iPhone 12 deal that’s great for couples.
If you purchase an iPhone 12, you can now get 50 percent off an iPhone 11 64GB with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan. With 50 percent off, you’d then pay $18.23 per month for two years instead of $36.46. This deal is only valid if you’re also financing the iPhone 12. Additionally, the offer is only available for new activations or if you’re upgrading.
This works with any iPhone 12 variant, including the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini.
You can learn more about this deal here.
The carrier is also offering promotions on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G and the iPhone 11 Pro Max when you can add a new line for $60 per month that gets you 20GB per line.
There are additional deals on the LG Velvet, Pixel 4a and more.
Comments