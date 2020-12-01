PREVIOUS|
Apple Powerbeats Pro on sale for $230 at multiple retailers

the Source has the most colour options on sale

Dec 1, 2020

7:03 PM EST

If you’re an iPhone user who likes to work out, this might be the perfect time to buy a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are Apple’s high-end sport models — think of them as a very sporty pair of AirPods. This means that they can instantly connect to Apple hardware.

Unlike the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro don’t offer noise-cancelling. However, they do feature silicon ear tips, allowing them to offer decent sound isolation that results in a pretty quiet listening experience when using them in loud places like a gym.

The best deals for these earbuds are at either The Source or Amazon.ca, which offer the Powerbeats Pro for $230, down from their usual price of $330.

Best Buy Canada also has the sporty earbuds on sale, but for slightly more at $269.

Source: The Source, Amazon, Best Buy

