An upcoming update to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow the game to run at 60fps on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
Releasing Thursday, November 26th, the new ‘1.0.4 update’ adds a ‘Performance Mode’ to Valhalla. This setting allows the game’s 4K resolution to adapt dynamically to maintain a consistent 60fps frame rate. ‘Quality Mode,’ on the other hand, maxes out the resolution at 4K while maintaining 30fps.
Digital Foundry recently uncovered that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sometimes dips below 60fps when running on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In the case of the Series X, the frame rate issues occur far more often. Ubisoft says the update will also fix screen tearing issues with the Xbox Series X/S version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Further, the update includes “improved stability and performance” and additional checkpoints during boss fights.
While I’ve had a great time with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox Series X, it’s quite glitchy. During my time with the game, Eivor has repeatedly gotten stuck in walls, I once saw a flying whale and sometimes, enemies stop moving and stand still like mannequins. Like most recent Ubisoft titles, it would have been great to see Ubisoft Montreal spend more time polishing the title prior to release.
With that said, I haven’t encountered any noticeable frame rate issues with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox Series X.
While it remains unclear, this update will hopefully solve at least some of Valhalla’s technical issues. A list of everything included in the update and specific release times for each platform is available on Ubisoft’s website.
I’ll have more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the coming weeks.
Source: Ubisoft
Comments