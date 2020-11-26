In place of a ‘Black Friday’ sale, eBay has kicked off a ‘Best Friday Ever’ promotion to offer discounts on a variety of items, including tech products.
It’s important to note that many of the deals are on “like-new” products, according to eBay.
- Apple AirPods — $293.99 (11 percent off)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case (refurbished) — $187 (15 percent off)
- Apple Watch Series 5 44mm — $489.99 (30 percent off)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (factory renewed) — $310 (40 percent off)
- Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II (factory renewed) — $90 (50 percent off)
- Dell Latitude 7350 2-In-1, 13.3” FHD Touch (refurbished) — $465 (45 percent off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L470 14” (refurbished) — $385 (40 percent off)
- New Samsung Galaxy A20S 32GB Unlocked (refurbished) — $205 (40 percent off)
Additionally, until November 27th, you can use the code ‘PICKTHETV’ to save an extra 10 percent (up to $200) on TVs.
See more eBay deals here.
