PREVIOUS|
News

eBay running ‘Best Friday Ever’ deal on tech products

There's also a separate deal on TVs

Nov 26, 2020

12:55 PM EST

0 comments

In place of a ‘Black Friday’ sale, eBay has kicked off a ‘Best Friday Ever’ promotion to offer discounts on a variety of items, including tech products.

It’s important to note that many of the deals are on “like-new” products, according to eBay.

  • Apple AirPods — $293.99 (11 percent off)
  • Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case (refurbished) — $187 (15 percent off)
  • Apple Watch Series 5 44mm — $489.99 (30 percent off)
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (factory renewed) — $310 (40 percent off)
  • Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II (factory renewed) — $90 (50 percent off)
  • Dell Latitude 7350 2-In-1, 13.3” FHD Touch (refurbished) — $465 (45 percent off)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad L470 14” (refurbished) — $385 (40 percent off)
  • New Samsung Galaxy A20S 32GB Unlocked (refurbished) — $205 (40 percent off)

Additionally, until November 27th, you can use the code ‘PICKTHETV’ to save an extra 10 percent (up to $200) on TVs.

See more eBay deals here.

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

10:12 AM EST

Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2020 Black Friday tech deals

News

Nov 25, 2020

10:58 AM EST

PlayStation Canada promises more PS5 stock by the end of the year

News

Nov 20, 2020

3:47 PM EST

Smarten up your home with these early Black Friday deals from Amazon Canada

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

3:35 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2020

Comments