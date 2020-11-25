Google Stadia store Black Friday sale discounts dozens of games

Google has kicked off its Black Friday deals for its Stadia game streaming service.
It’s important to note that while many deals are available to free Stadia users, some are exclusive to those who subscribe to the $11.99/month ‘Pro‘ tier.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.99 (regularly $79.99) [Stadia Pro only]
- Borderlands 3 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- The Division 2 — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $10.55 (regularly $65.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99) [Stadia Pro only]
- Hitman — Game of the Year Edition Bundle — $15.99 (regularly $79.99) [Stadia Pro only]
- Just Dance 2020 — $20.09 (regularly $66.09) [Stadia Pro only]
- Marvel’s Avengers — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Metro Exodus — $21.59 (regularly $53.99) [Stadia Pro only]
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Additionally, Google revealed six new free games for Stadia Pro subscribers: Into the Breach, Hitman 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor.
For more on Stadia, check out our anniversary interview with the platform’s director of games, Jack Buser.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Source: Google
Comments