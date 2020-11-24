Open source app lets you check if your apps support new M1 Macs

Apple’s new M1-powered Macs are impressive, but they aren’t perfect. One major issue with M1 Macs is that not every app is optimized for the new chip yet
Although there are a few app and game databases trying to keep track of software support, it can be a bit tricky for users to figure out what software supports M1 already, and what doesn’t. However, a new open source app from developer DigiDNA — the maker of iPhone/iPod manager platform iMazing — can help.
Dubbed ‘Silicon,’ the open source Mac app lets users drag-and-drop apps to check for compatibility with M1. Further, users can have Silicon check their entire applications folder in one go.
It’s worth noting that even if an app doesn’t support M1, it doesn’t mean M1 Macs can’t run it. Apple offers a software translation layer called Rosetta 2 that allows x86 apps built for Intel Macs to run on M1 Macs. It works pretty well, but several people have had issues with some x86 apps on Rosetta 2, so use Silicon to make sure any critical apps work with M1 before you upgrade.
To get Silicon, head to the iMazing dev website here and scroll down to Silicon (fourth app down). Alternatively, you can grab it from the DigiDNA GitHub page.
Source: 9to5Mac
