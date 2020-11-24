PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix Canada now offering buy one month, get one free

The streaming service still doesn't offer a month-long free trial like it used to

Nov 24, 2020

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

After discontinuing free trials in Canada a few months ago, it looks like Netflix is bringing the offer back in a new way — at least, sort of.

According to a banner on the platform’s website, if you subscribe to Netflix for one month, the streaming service now offers an additional month for free. Interestingly, for me to make the offer appear, I needed to open an incognito browser window.

Back in October, Netflix Canada told MobileSyrup that it was looking into “different marketing promotions in Canada to attract new members” after cancelling its 30-day free trial offer.

Netflix bogo deal

In Canada, Netflix’s ‘Basic’ 480p single device plan costs $9.99 per month, with the ‘Standard’ 1080p two device plan coming in at $14.99. The ‘Premium’ tier plan, which includes 4K+HDR and playback on four devices, costs $18.99.

Netflix is available on several platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and desktop. For everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2020, follow this link.

Related Articles

News

Nov 15, 2020

3:01 PM EST

Netflix renews ‘Space Force’ for a second season

News

Nov 24, 2020

2:12 PM EST

Corus offering 50 percent off StackTV, Nick+ for Black Friday through Amazon Prime Video

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

3:35 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2020
Resources

Nov 24, 2020

11:07 AM EST

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in December 2020

Comments