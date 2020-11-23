Canada’s public alerting system issuing test on November 25

Canada’s public alerting system, Alert Ready, will conduct a system test on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 across the country.
Each participating province and territory will issue one test message to be distributed over TV, radio and compatible wireless devices at specific times.
Here’s when the test message will be issued across the country:
- Alberta: 1:55pm MST
- British Columbia: 1:55pm PST
- Manitoba: 1:55pm CST
- New Brunswick: 10:55am AST
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 10:55am NST
- Northwest Territories: 9:55am MST
- Nova Scotia: 1:55pm AST
- Nunavut: No test scheduled
- Ontario: 12:55pm EST
- Prince Edward Island: 12:55pm AST
- Quebec: 1:55pm EST
- Saskatchewan: 1:55pm CST
- Yukon: 1:55pm MST
The test will let developers validate and improve the system’s performance and reliability, and also ensure that it’s operating as intended in the event of an imminent life-threatening situation.
Alert Ready is used to deliver potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including information about tornadoes, flooding, fires and Amber Alerts.
As of November 23rd, Alert Ready has enabled government authorities to deliver more than 170 emergency alerts since January 1st, 2020. It’s worth noting that Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this service.
Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, the broadcasting industry, wireless service providers and Oakville, Ontario-based Pelmorex, which operates the technical infrastructure of the system.
Source: Pelmorex Corp
