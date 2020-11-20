People are hungry for the holidays this year and who can blame them.
Spotify listeners have streamed more than 6.5 billion minutes of Christmas music globally, so far this year.
The music streaming platform saw that many listeners started tuning into its holiday playlist, Christmas Hits, at a higher rate in September and October. Additionally, Spotify saw a 25 percent increase in holiday listening this past October compared to previous years.
Michael Bublé’s Christmas album is still the most-listened-to holiday album on the platform with more than 1.8 billion streams, and the number one song is still All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.
Spotify has also released a new Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection with 12 holiday classics including covers by Camilo, Justin Baker, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional and more.
The top five Christmas songs in Canada:
-
- All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey
- Last Christmas by Wham!
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas by Michael Bublé
- Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
- Mistletoe by Justin Bieber
And the top holiday playlists on Spotify (based on a total number of followers): Christmas Hits, Christmas Classics and Christmas Pop.
Additionally, this year you can tune into Spotify: For the Record podcast titled Episode Ten: Holiday Music: It’s (Already) Beginning to Sound A Lot Like Christmas and hear from Dolly Parton and how she created The Holly Dolly Christmas album.
You can listen to my favourite Christmas track, here.
Comments