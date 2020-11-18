Pokémon Go is getting a huge update with Seasons and Kalos Pokémon

Pokémon Go is getting a huge update at the end of November that’s bringing ‘Seasons,’ new Pokémon and a higher level cap.
On top of that, Niantic is also holding a new event called the ’12 Days of Friendship’ to help trainers level up.
Seasons
The most exciting update coming on the 30th is Seasons. This update allows the game to mimic the real world’s seasons in-game. In each season, different Pokémon appear in the wild and hatch from eggs.
The first season officially begins on December 1st at 8am local time.
New Pokémon
Shortly after that on the 2nd at 10am local time, players can expect to start encountering Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region.
The full list of new Pokémon is as follows:
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Klefki (France only)
Higher level cap
Players that are at level 40 will be excited to know that Niantic has expanded the level cap to 50. Although, the developer says that these ten new levels aren’t going to be easy to conquer.
This update even benefits players who aren’t at level 40 by making levelling up easier than ever. The company’s press release says that all players will start earning more XP from catching Pokémon, evolving Pokémon, hatching Eggs, registering new Pokédex entries, and more after November 30th.
“In some cases, the XP earned will be as much as double what it was before,” reads the press release.
Source: Niantic
Comments