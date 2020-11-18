Amazon gets in the game with early Black Friday deals on gaming products

Black Friday’s a big day for gamers — or for anyone with a gamer on their holiday shopping list.
But with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy releasing new early deals every day, there’s no reason to wait until November 27th to take advantage of the savings.
Check out these early-bird deals on gaming accessories from Amazon:
Gaming Keyboards
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Backlit Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 (save $60)
Redragon Gaming Mechanical Keyboard K552-WR White, 7-Colour rainbow backlight for $46.74 (save $10.25
Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough in Carbon for $79.99 (save $20)
Aikun GX630M RGB Gaming Keyboard, Dynamic RGB Multicolor Backlighting, Spill-Resistant Design for $29.74 (save 15%)
AULA Retro Steampunk Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, Customizable LED Backlit with Removable Hand Rest for $59.49 (save $10.50)
Gaming Headphones
Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $10)
Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Wired PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset – DTS 7.1 Surround Sound – Pro-G Audio Drivers for $99.99 (save $30)
Other PC Peripherals
Logitech G920 Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for Xbox One for $299.99 (save $50)
Logitech Gamepad F710 for $39.99 (save $10)
Corsair Nightsword RGB, Performance Tunable FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse, Black, Backlit RGB LED for $79.99 (save $20)
Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse High-Precision Sensor, Speed-Adaptive Scroll Wheel, Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices in Meteorite for $ 59.99 (save $40)
Speakers
Logitech Z150 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System for $19.99 (save $10)
Logitech Z207 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System with Bluetooth for $39.99 (save $20)
Gaming Laptops
Acer Nitro Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ FHD IPS, Ci5-10300H, 8GB, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650Ti, Backlit KB, Windows 10 for $999.99 (save $200)
