PREVIOUS|
News

EB Games Black Friday deals start now

There are a few game deals starting today with more coming all week

Nov 17, 2020

1:38 PM EST

0 comments

If you’re hoping to pick up some cheap video games during Black Friday, you’re in luck because most of EB Games’ deals start now.

Below are some of the best offers from the gaming retailer’s latest flyer:

November 17th

November 19th

The retailer is also taking part in Nintendo’s Black Friday deals and is discounting games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Bros. U to $49.99 from $79.99.

There are also a few PlayStation 4 exclusives on sale for 50 percent off. These games include The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. 

Last year’s sports games like NHL 19, NBA 2K19, Madden 19 and more are also going on sale starting November 18th, and so is Star Wars Squadrons.

More deals are running until November 22nd, and you can view them all in EB Games’ flyer. 

Source: EB Games 

Related Articles

News

Nov 17, 2020

3:43 PM EST

Fido launches Black Friday deals with bonus data and discounts on phones

News

Nov 17, 2020

5:31 PM EST

Best Buy Canada serves up another batch of early Black Friday deals

News

Nov 17, 2020

4:10 PM EST

Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals include phone discounts and up to 10GB bonus data

News

Nov 17, 2020

1:10 PM EST

Rogers launches Black Friday deals with savings on phones and plans

Comments