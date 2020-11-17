EB Games Black Friday deals start now

If you’re hoping to pick up some cheap video games during Black Friday, you’re in luck because most of EB Games’ deals start now.
Below are some of the best offers from the gaming retailer’s latest flyer:
November 17th
- Far Cry New Dawn — $20
- Rainbow Six: Siege — $20
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands — $20
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $20
- The Crew 2 — $20
- Assassin’s Creed – The Rebel Collection (Switch) — $30
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $30
November 19th
The retailer is also taking part in Nintendo’s Black Friday deals and is discounting games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Bros. U to $49.99 from $79.99.
There are also a few PlayStation 4 exclusives on sale for 50 percent off. These games include The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding.
Last year’s sports games like NHL 19, NBA 2K19, Madden 19 and more are also going on sale starting November 18th, and so is Star Wars Squadrons.
More deals are running until November 22nd, and you can view them all in EB Games’ flyer.
Source: EB Games
