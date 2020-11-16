PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy shares Black Friday flyer full of sales

It all kicks off on November 22

Nov 16, 2020

11:39 AM EST

Best Buy Canada is getting ready for Black Friday by sharing its upcoming flyer for the big shopping day.

There are a lot of solid deals ranging from computers to cameras, video games and more. This includes $150 off the Sonos Move and $600 off the awesome 65-inch Samsung Frame TV.

If you’re looking for a new Windows laptop there are lots of sales for Surface laptops and Dell’s XPS 13.

You can find some of the key deals below:

You can take a look at the full flyer here. Some of the links in this story will link to the item without the Black Friday pricing since the deals don’t start until November 22nd.

