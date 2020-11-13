Nioh 1 and 2 Remastered coming to PS5 alongside new PC port

Koei Tecmo, the Nioh series’ publisher, is bringing remastered versions of its two Nioh games to PS5 and launching Nioh 2 on PC.
Starting February 5th, players will be able to purchase The Nioh Collection with both Nioh Remastered and Nioh 2 Remastered, or buy the two titles separately. There’s also the Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, which includes the base game plus its three downloadable content (DLC) expansions.
Players who purchase Nioh 2: The Complete Edition on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 remaster at no extra cost. If you lack the Complete Edition of Nioh 2 and just have the base game, you’ll be able to upgrade it for free as well, but the DLC won’t be included.
The PS5 remastered version supports 4K resolution and up to 120fps gameplay. The PC Nioh 2 release supports 4K Ultra HD, ultra-widescreen resolution, HDR and 144Hz monitors with frame rates of up to 120fps.
There’s also now full mouse support and keyboard custom mapping, as well as support for gamepads.
Furthermore, the PC version of Nioh 2 includes a new piece of amour called the ‘Valve Helmet.’
Comments