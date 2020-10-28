PREVIOUS
News

Disney+ shares recap of The Mandalorian season 1

Who's ready for Baby Yoda season 2?

Oct 28, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

The Mandalorian

Disney+ has shared a video recap of The Mandalorian season 1 in preparation for the release of the second season of the popular series.

The Mandalorian season 2 airs on October 30th, so you might want to check out this recap if you’ve forgotten what happened last season.

The second season of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Eposito, Carl Weathers and Gina Carano.

Below is Disney’s brief description of the second season of The Mandalorian:

“In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire,” according to Disney+.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2020

12:28 PM EDT

PS5 will have Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and other apps at launch

Resources

Oct 20, 2020

2:03 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2020

Resources

Oct 23, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in November

Resources

Oct 24, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 19-25]

Comments