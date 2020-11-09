The Pokémon Center is now available in Canada

The Pokémon Center site is now available in Canada.
The website offers official Pokémon Company clothing, figures, pins, trading cards, home decor and more.
There’s a $10 flat rate for shipping in Canada, but if your cart has more than $20 worth of items, you’ll also get a Special Delivery Pikachu card. The Special Delivery Pikachu card is only available for a limited time.
The Canadian store’s opening also comes during the holiday season, with tons of Pokémon decked out in holiday gear.
“We are thrilled to bring Pokémon Center to our fans in Canada, giving them additional ways to express and celebrate their Pokémon fandom through premium merchandise,” said Cindy Ruppenthal, director of e-commerce at The Pokémon Company International, in the press release. “Pokémon Center has something for every type of Trainer — whether it’s to play, collect, decorate, or wear—and we look forward to seeing even more Trainers enjoy these offerings.”
Check out the store, here.
