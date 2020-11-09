Booster Juice launches mobile app in Canada

Canadian juice and smoothie bar chain Booster Juice has launched a free app on Android and iOS across the country.
With the app, users will be able to order drinks and food items for in-store or curbside pickup.
It’s worth noting that on top of Booster Juice’s regular menu items, the app also has an exclusive ‘Secret Menu’ for additional drink options, including ‘Berry Tart,’ ‘Lemon Berry,’ ‘Bahama Breeze’ and ‘Raspberry Rapture.’
After creating an account, you can opt-in for special offers as well.
It’s worth noting that Booster Juice is also running a special ‘buy one, get one free’ promotion for the month of November. The company says it’s doing this as an extension of its annual Customer Appreciation Day (CAD) on November 13th.
This year’s CAD discount won’t be offered on in-store purchases, however. Instead, you’ll need to order either through the app or on Booster Juice’s website using the code ‘BOGO21’ at checkout.
An FAQ on online orders, including answers to app-related questions, can be found here.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
