Apple is holding another keynote this fall with all signs pointing to a selection of ARM-based MacBooks being unveiled.
The keynote is named ‘One more thing,’ harkening back to Steve Jobs’ love of surprising audiences with a secret product at the end of product launch events.
There’s a lot of speculation that the event will reveal Apple’s first MacBooks with ARM CPUs. Beyond that, we might finally see the long-rumoured AirTags and AirPods Studios over-ear headphones.
To watch the event, you can head to Apple’s events website on the 10th. On the main page, you’ll be able to view the company’s One more thing video when it kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT. Those with an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, can download the Apple Events app as well and watch it from there.
You can also stream the keynote on Apple’s YouTube channel.
