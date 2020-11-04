PREVIOUS|
Soccer match’s AI camera operator repeatedly mistakes bald head for ball

Someone humourously even put together a montage of the camera's mix-ups to the tune of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy"

Nov 4, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Soccer camera bald head

While artificial intelligence has been able to successfully create a realistic simulation of Wimbledon matches, it seems to struggle more with soccer.

At least, that was the case with a recent match featuring Scottish soccer team Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in matches being audience-free, Inverness Caledonian Thistle has since been using an automatic camera system with “in-built, AI, ball-tracking technology” to track the action.

However, it didn’t go according to plan in the team’s late October match against Ayr United. For a good portion of the match, the camera looked away from the ball to the linesman, who had a shiny bald head. Evidently, it was mixing up the two round, similarly-sized subjects.

Someone hilariously even made a montage of the camera’s gaffes to the tune of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.”

See it below for yourself:

Clearly, the AI model needs a bit more work.

Via: The Verge

