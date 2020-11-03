PREVIOUS
Lenovo flyer previews upcoming Black Friday promotions

Lenovo's Black Friday promotion starts on November 16th and ends December 6th

Nov 3, 2020

9:07 PM EST

Lenovo logo

Lenovo’s Black Friday promotion starts on November 16th and ends December 6th, but the company is now showing off a preview of the products going on sale then with a new flyer.

Tons of laptops, desktops and accessories will be on sale throughout the 20 days.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 6 laptop will cost $1,329.99, which is $2,389.99 off. There’s also the wireless mouse that’s $30 off for $13.99.

The company’s all-in-one Yoga A940 desktop will be more than $800 off, and its convertible Flex 5 laptop will be 29 percent off.

You can check out everything the company has on sale here. This year, Black Friday falls on November 27th.

