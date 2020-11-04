PREVIOUS|
PlayStation promotion offers games up to 70 percent off until November 22

Save on games like Sekiro, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Nov 4, 2020

8:03 AM EST

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

PlayStation’s latest promotion, dubbed ‘Planet of Discounts,’ is offering up to 70 percent on a variety of games. This sale ends on November 22nd.

Below are some of the notable titles in Canadian pricing:

There are more games on sale and you can check them out on PlayStation’s website here.

