PlayStation promotion offers games up to 70 percent off until November 22

PlayStation’s latest promotion, dubbed ‘Planet of Discounts,’ is offering up to 70 percent on a variety of games. This sale ends on November 22nd.
Below are some of the notable titles in Canadian pricing:
- Battlefield V: now $15.59, was $51.99
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Edition: now $17.58, was $43.96
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $35.99, was $79.99
- Remnant from the Ashes: Complete Edition: now $46.89, was $66.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — Game of the Year Edition: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Shadow of War: Definitive Edition: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Tekken 7: now $13.39, was $66.99
- Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition: now $15.99, was $79.99
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen: now $17.65, was $53.49
There are more games on sale and you can check them out on PlayStation’s website here.
