Best Buy Canada’s latest sale offers ‘Black Friday prices now’

Best Buy Canada’s ‘Cross it Off Your List Sale’ offers discounts on everything from computers, TVs, headphones, video games, smart home products, wearable technology, cameras and more.
Best Buy Canada has listed these products as ‘Black Friday Price Now,’ which might mean that they won’t get any cheaper. This sale ends on November 5th.
Here are some of the products listed below:
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa – Charcoal: now $59.99, was $75.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: now $44.99, was $74.99
- Insignia Digital Air Fryer 5L Black: now $69.99, was $149.99
- Sony 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV: now $1,399.99, was $1,699.99
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: now $299.99, was $449.99
- Samsung HW-T650 340-Watt 3.1 Channel sound Bar with Wireless Woofer: now $299.99, was $499.99
Best Buy Canada has many more products on sale, and you can check them out on its website here.
