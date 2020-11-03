PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s latest sale offers ‘Black Friday prices now’

The sale ends November 5th

Nov 3, 2020

8:05 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s ‘Cross it Off Your List Sale’ offers discounts on everything from computers, TVs, headphones, video games, smart home products, wearable technology, cameras and more.

Best Buy Canada has listed these products as ‘Black Friday Price Now,’ which might mean that they won’t get any cheaper.  This sale ends on November 5th.

Here are some of the products listed below:

Best Buy Canada has many more products on sale, and you can check them out on its website here.

