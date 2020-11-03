PREVIOUS|
News

Pokémon Go generated $1 billion USD with in-app purchases in 2020

Gotta catch 'em all

Nov 3, 2020

7:05 PM EST

0 comments

Somehow, Pokémon Go is still going strong.

The mobile game that launched in 2016 and showcases augmented reality versions of Game Freak and Nintendo’s Pocket Monsters, is reportedly having its best year ever.

Pokémon GO Worldwide User Spending By Year For 2016 to 2020

Sensor Tower reports that Pokémon Go generated $1 billion USD (roughly $1.3 billion CAD) in revenue through in-app purchases in 2020. The market intelligence company indicates that sales dipped in 2017 but have been rising steadily since. Lifetime revenue has surpassed $4 billion USD (roughly $5.2 billion CAD)

The pandemic is likely what caused sales to increase. There’s now an option in the game that allows users to chase down Pokémon without having to walk around in the real world, making the AR mobile title more of an option for those confined to their homes.

Source: Sensor Tower

Related Articles

News

Sep 10, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Pac-Man is the latest franchise to take on Pokémon Go with an AR game

Resources

Oct 30, 2020

11:54 AM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in November 2020
News

Sep 29, 2020

12:06 PM EDT

Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC ‘The Crown Tundra’ launches October 22

Features

Nov 3, 2020

7:07 AM EST

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s ‘Crown Tundra’ DLC was worth the wait

Comments