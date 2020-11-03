Somehow, Pokémon Go is still going strong.
The mobile game that launched in 2016 and showcases augmented reality versions of Game Freak and Nintendo’s Pocket Monsters, is reportedly having its best year ever.
Sensor Tower reports that Pokémon Go generated $1 billion USD (roughly $1.3 billion CAD) in revenue through in-app purchases in 2020. The market intelligence company indicates that sales dipped in 2017 but have been rising steadily since. Lifetime revenue has surpassed $4 billion USD (roughly $5.2 billion CAD)
The pandemic is likely what caused sales to increase. There’s now an option in the game that allows users to chase down Pokémon without having to walk around in the real world, making the AR mobile title more of an option for those confined to their homes.
Source: Sensor Tower
Comments