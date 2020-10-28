Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro, Watch GT 2 Pro and more now available in Canada

Huawei previously announced wearables, the Watch GT 2 Pro, Watch Fit, FreeBuds Pro and FreeBuds 3i are now available in Canada. Additionally, Huawei’s WiFi AX3 router is also available in the Great North.
Huawei’s Watch GT 2 Pro comes in Night Black and Nebula Grey and sports a Sapphire Glass with a Titanium body. The wearable also features a 2-week battery life, wireless charging, sleep, stress, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. There are also tons of workout modes and features that help with knowing the direction of the wind when golfing.
The Watch GT 2 Pro costs $399 CAD. If you purchase the GT 2 Pro between October 28th and November 18th it’ll come with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3i.
The Watch Fit sports a 1.64-inch HD display with a 10.7mm thin body and 10-day battery life. It also has sleep, stress, SpO2, and heart rate monitoring and features GPS.
The Watch Fit costs $168.99 and comes in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.
The FreeBuds Pro costs $268.99 and offers dynamic active noise cancellation that changes the intensity of its noise cancellation depending on the loudness of the user’s environment. With noise-cancelling on the earbuds can last up to 20 hours with the case, and with it off it can survive up to 30 hours.
The FreeBuds Pro are available in Silver Frost and Ceramic White. If you purchase the FreeBuds Pro between October 28th and November 18th it’ll come with a free Huawei Band 4 Pro.
Huawei FreeBuds 3i also has noise-cancellation though it’s not Dynamic like the FreeBuds Pro. Furthermore, the 3i has 14.5 hours of battery life with the case.
Huawei’s FreeBuds 3i cost $168.99 CAD.
Last but not least, Huawei is launching its first IoT device in Canada, the WiFi AX3. The AX3 offers WiFi 6, which features 3x faster speed, 4x larger capacity and lower latency than the WiFi 5.
The AX3 costs $198.99 and can reach up to speeds of 3,000Mbps and more.
These products are available in Canada for purchase at Amazon, Staples, Visions Electronics, Canada Computers, Newegg, Memory Express and Today’s Shopping Choice.
