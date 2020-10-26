If you’re a fan of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and own an Xbox One, this might be the gaming accessory for you.
Xbox is now offering a Mandalorian-themed wireless Xbox Controller and Xbox Pro charging stand set for $219.99 CAD.
The themed controller matches the Mandalorian’s armour. The controller works with the Series X, Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and Xbox One and Windows 10.
Microsoft’s description for the product reads as follows:
“Armor-clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel, this Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand are a triumph of ergonomic design. Enjoy textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range. A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge. Walk the Way of the Mandalore with technology forged together for a matchless fit.”
There doesn’t seem to be a release date; currently, the webpage for the accessory only has the placeholder release date of December 31st.
The second season of The Mandalorian premieres October 30th exclusively on Disney+.
Source: Microsoft
