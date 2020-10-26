PREVIOUS
News

Mandalorian-themed Xbox controller with Pro charging stand available for pre-order

This is the way (to game)

Oct 26, 2020

9:10 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a fan of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and own an Xbox One, this might be the gaming accessory for you.

Xbox is now offering a Mandalorian-themed wireless Xbox Controller and Xbox Pro charging stand set for $219.99 CAD.

The themed controller matches the Mandalorian’s armour. The controller works with the Series X, Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and Xbox One and Windows 10.

Microsoft’s description for the product reads as follows:

“Armor-clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel, this Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Pro Charging Stand are a triumph of ergonomic design. Enjoy textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range. A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge. Walk the Way of the Mandalore with technology forged together for a matchless fit.”

Related Articles

News

Oct 23, 2020

12:41 PM EDT

Xbox boss talks TV streaming stick, new Game Pass tier, xCloud app on iOS

Resources

Oct 26, 2020

11:45 AM EDT

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Android, Console and PC in late October/early November 2020

News

Oct 22, 2020

2:23 PM EDT

Microsoft Translator gains support for Canadian French

Reviews

Oct 22, 2020

4:52 PM EDT

Surface Laptop Go Review: Best mini laptop you shouldn’t buy

Comments