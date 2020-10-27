PREVIOUS|
News

Facebook Canada partners with Kids Help Phone to offer support via Messenger

Both young people and adults can reach out for 24/7 support using Facebook Messenger

Oct 27, 2020

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Facebook Canada is collaborating with Kids Help Phone to offer mental health and well-being support through Messenger.

Starting today, both young people and adults can reach out for 24/7 support using Facebook Messenger by visiting the ‘Crisis Text Line‘ powered by the Kids Help Phone Facebook page or via the Messenger app.

Facebook has also partnered with Kids Help Phone to launch an Instagram guide to provide young people with advice on how to cope with mental health and well-being issues.

“Collaborating with internationally recognized mental health partners, like Kids Help Phone, we’re working to help Canadians easily access well-being support and resources through our platforms,” said Jessica Smith, Facebook Canada’s public policy associate manager, in an emailed statement.

Facebook says that is is continuously working to address potentially harmful content, and that it has strict rules against graphic self-harm content, and that it works closely with suicide prevention experts.

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2020

11:05 AM EDT

Facebook launches new initiatives to help Canadian businesses grow online

Features

Jan 1, 2019

10:04 AM EST

Top 8 Canadian tech products of 2018

News

Oct 26, 2020

12:45 PM EDT

Facebook launches free-to-play cloud gaming feature

News

May 27, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

Facebook Canada invests $2.5 million to foster innovation in local news business models

Comments