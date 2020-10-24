PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada puts select monitors on sale for up to $100 off

Oct 24, 2020

1:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Space Monitor

Best Buy Canada is back at it with another round of discounts for monitors. It seems like adding another monitor to your home set-up with becoming the ‘new normal’ these days. Here is a roundup of what the big-box retailer is offering:

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Oct 23, 2020

9:21 AM EDT

Contest: Win a Nest Audio, courtesy of Best Buy Canada

News

Oct 16, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts smart home tech

Deals

Oct 15, 2020

9:01 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounting gaming monitors by up to $200

Comments