Koodo offering ‘triple value’ prepaid booster add-ons for a limited time

Booster add-ons triple the included data or minutes -- for example, the $30/1GB booster becomes a $30/3GB option

Oct 24, 2020

1:10 PM EDT

Koodo prepaid booster deal

Telus flanker-brand Koodo is offering “triple value” prepaid booster add-ons for a limited time. Those with a prepaid plan can add some of the carrier’s booster add-ons, which can include extra data or minutes, and get three times more than usual.

Customers can add Koodo’s booster add-ons to their base prepaid plans through the company’s ‘Self Serve’ portal online. Plus, Koodo says its boosters don’t expire — unused minutes, texts or data will roll over into the next month when customers renew their base plan.

We’ve outlined the prepaid booster add-ons with triple value below:

Data boosters

  • $10/300MB (normally 100MB)
  • $20/1.5GB (normally 500MB)
  • $30/3GB (normally 1GB)

Talk boosters

  • $10/300 minutes (normally 100 minutes)
  • $20/750 minutes (normally 250 minutes)
  • $30/1800 minutes (normally 600 minutes)
  • $10/75 long-distance minutes (normally 25 long-distance minutes)
  • $20/300 long-distance minutes (normally 100 long-distance minutes)
  • $30/900 long-distance minutes (normally 300 long-distance minutes)

Unfortunately, there are no text boosters or U.S. roaming boosters included in the promotion. If you’re looking to get a booster add-on, you can check out the full list on Koodo’s website.

