How to listen to podcasts via Spotify on a Google smart speaker

This opens the door for other podcasting platforms in the future

Oct 21, 2020

12:14 PM EDT

Google is finally allowing other podcasts services to be used as the default platform on its smart speakers.

To do this, you first need to enter your Google Assistant settings page. This can be done via the Assistant app, the Home app and other popular Google services.

Once you’re inside, navigate down to the ‘Podcasts’ subheading and then select Spotify as your default option. In the future, you should be able to use other services, but it’s going to be on developers to support this feature.

Once you’ve set a default podcast provider, you’ll be able to ask Google to play your podcasts, and it should pick up where you left off the last time you were listening.

You can also ask the digital assistant to play specific podcasts too.

