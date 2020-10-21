Alberta-raised Cree actor to play Tiger Lily in live-action Peter Pan film

Alberta-raised Cree actor Alyssa Wapanatahk will play the Indigenous princess Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan film adaptation.
Wapanatahk told The Canadian Press that she has closed the deal with the American studio, but she’s not doing interviews at this time.
The 22-year-old actor was born in Fort McMurray, Alberta, and has lived both there and in Conklin, Alberta. Additionally, she is a member of the Bigstone Cree First Nation, and her reservation is Wabasca, which is placed in Treaty 8 territory, southwest of Fort McMurray, according to its website.
Furthermore, Wapanatahk wrote, produced and directed a short film called Napes Kasekipatwat / The Boy And The Braid, which focused on the adolescent struggles of being an Indigenous teen.
Tiger Lily was featured in Disney’s Peter Pan, which was first animated in 1953.
Disney has not yet confirmed a release date for Peter Pan and Wendy, nor has it specified whether the film will be coming to theatres or straight to Disney+. However, Deadline reported last month alongside the news of Yara Shahidi being cast as Tinker Bell in Peter Pan and Wendy that sources say the film is planned to release first in theatres, not Disney+.
Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson star as Peter and Wendy, respectively, while Jude Law will play Captain Hook.
Image credit: Alyssa Wapanatahk
Source: The Canadian Press
