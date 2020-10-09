PREVIOUS
News

Freedom Mobile offering $35 for 11GB if you switch from Telus, Koodo

The deal is only available for a limited time

Oct 9, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile is now offering a pretty good promotion if you switch over from either Koodo or Telus.

The promotion gives you 11GB of data for $35 if you’re switching over from either the British Columbia-based carrier or its sub-brand.

According to a Freedom Mobile employee, this deal is currently available to customers who want to purchase a new smartphone and have the option to purchase a two-year ‘Absolute Zero’ plan or bring their own device.

Currently, with Koodo, I have 11GB of data for $55, so if I swapped over, I’d be saving $20 a month — and I thought 11GB for $55 was a good deal.

Freedom says this deal is a limited-time offer.

Source: Freedom Mobile

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2020

12:30 PM EDT

Koodo’s $50/9GB and $55/11GB plans are leaving on September 30

News

Aug 17, 2020

4:27 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile offering $55 for 20GB 1-year BYOP plan

News

Aug 21, 2020

3:28 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo now offering $50/9GB plan

News

Sep 28, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile offering 20GB Big Gig plan for $60 per month and more

Comments