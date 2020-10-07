PREVIOUS|
Nintendo of Canada partners with HelloFresh on free meals, Switch prize pack

Meal kits and Switch consoles and games, oh my!

Oct 7, 2020

8:07 AM EDT

Nintendo of Canada has teamed up with HelloFresh on a special meal kit promotion and accompanying contest that offers a Switch prize pack.

Firstly, new HelloFresh customers who place an order on hellofresh.ca/nintendoswitch will receive $80 in free HelloFresh meals (including free shipping). HelloFresh offers a variety of pre-portioned ingredients and recipes on a weekly basis.

Further, Nintendo and HelloFresh’s contest offers $1,500 in HelloFresh credit, in addition to a Nintendo Switch console and 10 Switch games (including Super Mario 3D All-StarsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a full list has not yet been confirmed). That’s the grand prize, although there will be 10 secondary prizes offering a Nintendo Switch Lite system, as well as three Nintendo Switch games (TBA) and $100 in HelloFresh credits.

The contest runs from October 5th to November 16th and is open to all Canadian residents. To enter, all you need to submit is your name and email — a HelloFresh membership isn’t required.

You can enter the contest here.

Source: Nintendo of Canada

