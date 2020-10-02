PREVIOUS|
For a limited time, Rogers is offering 30GB of data for $85 per month

The promotion also offers six months of Apple Music for free

Oct 2, 2020

11:42 AM EDT

Rogers is offering 30GB of data at $85 per month for a limited time only.

The carrier typically sells its 20GB plan for $95 per month, so having 30GB of $85 is unprecedented. Additionally, this comes with unlimited data, so after you use the 30GB allotment of high-speed data, you can keep using data at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

This promo also offers Canada-wide calling, Canada-wide unlimited text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display, call waiting, forwarding and group calling.

Furthermore, this comes with six months free of Apple Music; you just need to sign in to your ‘MyRogers’ to get started.

It’s currently unclear when this promotion will end.

Rogers is also offering 20GB of data per month for $75 — you can check that out here.

At the time of writing, the other carriers have yet to offer this promotion.

Source: Rogers

