News

Bell, Telus and Rogers $75 20GB data promo plans ends today

Sep 30, 2020

10:01 AM EDT

0 comments

The $75 per month 20GB data plan promo offered by Canada’s ‘Big 3′ wireless carriers seemed to be a promo that never ended. However, today is the day this changes.

Rogers, Bell and Telus’ 20GB data plan for $75 per month ends tonight at 11:59pm EST.

As previously stated, if you sign up for the promotional plan on either Bell, Telus or Rogers, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.

There is no word yet from the carriers if the plan will be brought back in the future, or if this promo will miraculously be extended.

Check it out here at Bell, Telus and Rogers

