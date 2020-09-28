Rogers to bring high-speed internet to Dufferin County, Ontario

Rogers is expanding its cable network to bring high-speed internet to Garafraxa Woods in Dufferin County, Ontario.
The carrier is conducting the project in partnership with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) and the governments of Canada and Ontario.
Through a joint $690,000 investment, Rogers is going to build 5km of fibre optic cable to bring service to 108 homes in the area, which currently has limited access to high-speed internet.
Rogers says that its fibre network can deliver up to gigabit speeds and will support increased speeds as technology and services evolve. Construction for the project will begin early next year and services are expected to become available in Fall 2021.
“Rural connectivity has never been more important especially as more Canadians live and work from anywhere,” said Eric Bruno, Rogers’ senior-vice president of 5G, content and connected home products, in a press release.
It’s worth noting that this is the second project that Rogers has been awarded to deliver its services to more residents across the province. Earlier this year, Rogers and SWIFT announced a joint investment of $7.6 million to build a fibre optic cable network in Norfolk County.
The project aims to service more than 2,100 homes and businesses in the county. Construction on this project began in July, and is expected to be completed by mid-2021.
Source: Rogers
